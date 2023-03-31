LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Ala (WHNT) — The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) says a one-year-old passenger in a deadly wreck Thursday has died in the hospital.

The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO) originally said one adult died and five children were transported to the hospital after the wreck in Lauderdale County.

Sheriff Joe Hamilton said an adult died during the crash and five children have been airlifted to Vanderbilt.

Lauderdale County Coroner identified the woman as Emma Wade, 64.

ALEA said the child was pronounced dead at around 8:55 a.m. on Friday while at the hospital.

Hamilton said the wreck occurred on Alabama 64 Near Center Hill Market.

ALEA said the wreck occurred when a 2010 Honda Pilot Wade was driving collided head-on with a 2021 Freightliner tractor-trailer. The driver of the truck was also injured in the incident.