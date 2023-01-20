A 21-year-old Piedmont woman and an 18-year-old from Georgia were both killed in Cherokee County crash Thursday afternoon.

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A 21-year-old from Piedmont and an 18-year-old from Georgia were both killed in a Cherokee County crash Thursday afternoon.

According to state troopers, 21-year-old Brittney D. Haynes and the Georgia teen were killed when the vehicle they were passengers in left the roadway, struck a mound of dirt and overturned. The crash happened around 4:30 p.m. on County Road 175, roughly five miles north of Piedmont.

Troopers said Hayes and the teen were both ejected from the vehicle during the crash and pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the vehicle, a 20-year-old from Georgia, and another passenger, also from Piedmont, were injured in the crash as well and taken to Regional Medical Center Hospital for treatment. Their conditions are unknown at this time.

State troopers continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding the crash.