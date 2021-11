CENTER POINT, Ala. (WIAT) — A Center Point man died late Saturday night after he lost control of his car and crashed into a utility pole.

According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, Clay Austin Saab, 32, was driving on the 2400 block of Reed Road in Center Point when he lost control of his car in a curve, causing the car to leave the roadway and strike a utility pole.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

