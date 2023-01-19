CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A Cedar Bluff woman was killed in a head-on collision in Cherokee County Wednesday morning.

According to Alabama State Troopers, 22-year-old Clair M. Bryant was killed when the vehicle she was driving collided with an SUV on Hwy 9 near County Road 80, roughly three miles north of Cedar Bluff.

Bryant was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash. The driver of the SUV was also injured and taken to Atrium Health Floyd Medical Center in Rome, Ga. The crash happened around 9:19 a.m.

Alabama State Troopers continue to investigate the crash.