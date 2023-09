CALERA, Ala. (WIAT) — A 15-year-old Calera High School football player was killed in a single-vehicle crash early Sunday morning.

According to Shelby County Coroner Lina Evans, Brayden Ray died in a crash that happened around the Waterford subdivision on Highway 70. Ray was the only occupant in the vehicle. The crash occurred around 12:40 a.m.

