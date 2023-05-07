TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A single-vehicle crash that occurred Saturday afternoon in Tuscaloosa County left a 58-year-old man dead.

According to Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, William Smith Jr., of Brookwood, was killed when the Kia that he was a passenger in left the roadway and hit a tree at around 5 p.m. Smith was not wearing a seat-belt at the time of the crash and was pronounced dead at the scene. The crash occurred on Maxwell Loop Road, approximately five miles south of Tuscaloosa city limits.

The driver of the Kia left the scene before troopers with ALEA arrived. Nothing else is available as ALEA continues to investigate.