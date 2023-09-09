A new report found that traffic fatalities in New York increased in 2021

GREENE COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A multi-vehicle crash that occurred Thursday afternoon has left a Boligee man dead.

According to Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, the crash occurred around 1:30 p.m. when a Chevrolet Silverado collided head-on with the Chevrolet 1500 of Lesley Carlisle, 69, of Boligee. After the initial collision, the Chevrolet 1500 was struck by an International tractor-trailer. Carlisle was pronounced dead at the scene. The crash occurred on Alabama 14 near the 41 mile-marker, approximately five miles west of Eutaw.

The driver of the Silverado was airlifted to DCH Regional Medical Center in Tuscaloosa. ALEA will continue to investigate.