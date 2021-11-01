Body found in Jefferson County believed to be pedestrian killed in car accident

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A body found Monday morning in Jefferson County is believed to be a pedestrian killed in a car accident over the weekend.

According to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, deputies received a call Sunday around 7:30 p.m. from a driver who believed they had hit a person while traveling on Hwy. 79. Though law enforcement searched the location for several hours, a victim was not found.

Early Monday morning, JCSO responded to the 4200 block of Pinson Valley Parkway where a body had been spotted. Law enforcement believes that this is the victim involved in the incident reported Sunday.

The name of the pedestrian has yet to be released. No further information has been released at this time, and the investigation is ongoing.

Stay with CBS 42 as this develops.