BLOUNT COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — An Oneonta man died Friday after the pickup truck he was driving struck a tree.

According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, Daniel Herrera Jr., 41, was killed when the Dodge Ram he was diving left the roadway and then traveled down a slope before hitting a tree. Herrera was pronounced dead at the scene. The crashed happened at about 1:35 p.m. on Blount County 20 near Airport Road, which is about four miles east of Oneonta.

The ALEA is continuing to investigate the crash.