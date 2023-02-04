BLOUNT COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A 30-year-old man died after a head-on collision in Blount County on Saturday.

According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, David T. Hardy of Remlap was fatally injured when the 2006 Nissan Altima he was driving hit a 2019 Toyota Tundra driven by Shawn T. Pledger, 30, of Hartselle. The crash occurred at around 11:30 a.m. on Alabama 79 about four miles south of Locust Fork.

The ALEA stated Hardy was not using a seat belt when the crash happened. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Lauren N. Brown, 27, who is from Jones and was riding with Hardy, was taken to UAB hospital for treatment.

Troopers with the ALEA Highway Patrol Division are continuing the investigate the crash.