JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A single-vehicle crash that occurred Friday afternoon left a Birmingham woman dead in Jefferson County.

According to Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, Janice Crutcher, 70, was injured when her Ford Fusion left the road, struck a guardrail then a bridge column. The crash occurred on I-459 near the 28 mile-marker, approximately four miles east of Irondale. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Nothing else is available as ALEA continues to investigate.