BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A 43-year-old motorcyclist was killed in a hit-and-run Saturday in Birmingham.

According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, Eric Leuji Carnley was driving a motorcycle on I-20/59, near Arkadelphia Road, when he was struck by an unknown driver around 3:35 a.m. Carnley was transported to UAB Hospital for treatment, but later died from his injuries.

The coroner’s office said the unknown driver of the vehicle that struck Carnley left the scene of the crash. Birmingham Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the crash at this time.