Birmingham man struck, killed along I-59 while checking on driver involved in accident

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A 70-year-old man was struck and killed by a car over the weekend while trying to check on another driver involved in a car accident with him.

At 10:37 a.m. Saturday, Oliver Ledwell was struck by a car along I-59/20 near Arkadelphia Road in Birmingham. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, Ledwell had been involved in an accident and was struck by a third car after getting out to check on the other driver in his wreck. Ledwell died at UAB Hospital later that day.

No arrests have been announced in the case.

The Birmingham Police Department is investigating the cause of the wreck and the circumstances surrounding Ledwell’s death.