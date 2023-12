BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A 58-year-old man who was struck by a vehicle in November died from his injuries Saturday night.

According to the Birmingham Police Department, Michael Alan King, of Birmingham, was riding an electric scooter when he was struck by a vehicle around 2:31 p.m. on Nov. 22. He was transported to UAB Hospital, where he died from his injuries on Dec. 23 around 11:51 p.m.

BPD is continuing to investigate.