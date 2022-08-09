The Birmingham man who was killed in a single-vehicle crash over the weekend was identified Tuesday morning.

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham man who was killed in a single-vehicle crash over the weekend was identified Tuesday morning.

According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, 30-year-old Tommie James Boglin was driving on Ishkooda Wenonah Road SW when his vehicle left the roadway, struck a tree and caught fire after coming to a rest on an embankment.

The crash happened near the 2200 block of Ishkooda Wenonah Road SW. The exact time of the crash is unknown.

Birmingham Police are continuing to investigate the circumstances surrounding the crash.