BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A 66-year-old man killed in a crash over the weekend was identified Monday morning.

According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, Kalvin Knight, of Birmingham, was involved in a single-vehicle crash around 11:30 p.m. Saturday night. Knight was traveling along the 3400 block of 28th Avenue North at the time of the crash.

Knight was taken to UAB Hospital for treatment, but succumbed to his injuries around 10:10 a.m. Sunday.

Birmingham Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the crash.