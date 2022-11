ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A Birmingham man was killed in a single-vehicle accident in St. Clair County Friday morning.

At approximately 4:50 a.m., Jawaune Morris, 26, died when the Honda Accord he was driving left the roadway and struck a tree. He was reportedly not using a seat belt at the time of the crash.

The crash occurred on U.S. 231 near the 229-mile marker, approximately eight miles south of Ashville. Nothing further is available as ALEA continues to investigate.