SHELBY COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A motorcycle crash killed a 36-year-old Birmingham man early Saturday morning.

According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, Devan L. Feilds was fatally injured when the motorcycle he was riding left the road and struck a ditch. He was pronounced dead at the scene, which was about three miles north of Pelham on Alabama 119. The crash happened at around 12:50 a.m.

Troopers with the ALEA’s Highway Patrol Division are investigating.