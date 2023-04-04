BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A Birmingham man who died following a motorcycle crash was identified Tuesday morning.

According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, 40-year-old Phillip Maurice Blakney Jr. was involved in a crash on 1st Avenue North at 59th Street North the afternoon of April 2. Blakney was transported to UAB Hospital where he was pronounced dead around 3:48 p.m. April 3.

The coroner’s office said Blakney collided with a vehicle at the intersection.

Birmingham Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the crash.