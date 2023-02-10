A new report found that traffic fatalities in New York increased in 2021

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A Birmingham man was killed in a crash involving two tractor-trailers on I-20 Friday morning.

According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, Roshid Hinkle, 26, was traveling westbound on I-20 when the 2018 Volvo tractor-trailer he was driving hit a 2012 Kenworth tractor-trailer that was parked on the shoulder of the interstate. Hinkle was pronounced dead at the scene.

The passenger of the Volvo, Laronald Johnson, 24, of Birmingham, was transported to UAB Hospital. The driver of the Kenworth, Alejandro Gonzalez, 26, of Jacksonville, Florida, was taken to St. Vincent’s Hospital.

The crash occurred at approximately 10:50 a.m. near the 139-mile marker, less than one mile west of Leeds.

The ALEA stated it has no further information available as highway patrol continues to investigate the crash.