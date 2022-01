BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A Birmingham man has died after his car left the roadway and struck a tree Saturday morning.

According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, 38-year-old Ke Nardis Tornell Little was driving on the 8900 block of West Boulevard, when his vehicle reportedly left the roadway and struck a tree just after 6:30 a.m. Saturday.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

