MIDFIELD, Ala. (WIAT) — A Birmingham man died early Friday morning after crashing his car into the back of a tractor-trailer on I-59.

According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, 21-year-old Recardo Carleion Sizemore, Jr. was driving north on I-59 & I-20 near Midfield just before 2 a.m. on Friday when he drove into the back of a tractor-trailer that was slowing down due to traffic.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

