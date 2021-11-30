Birmingham man killed after being hit by car in Hoover

SHELBY COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A pedestrian was struck and killed in Hoover just after midnight Tuesday morning.

According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, 23-year-old Bailey H. Chesnut was walking on Valleydale Road in Hoover when a 2018 Nissan Sentra, driven by 27-year-old Aaliyah Roberts, struck him just after 12 a.m. Tuesday. Chesnut was pronounced dead at the scene.

The incident is under investigation. No further information has been made available at this time.

