BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A Birmingham man is dead after being struck by a vehicle on Wednesday.

According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, Martinis Corteze McKeithen, 54, was walking along Center Street at Green Springs Avenue SW when he was hit by a motor vehicle on Wednesday at 10:38 p.m.

McKeithen was taken to UAB Hospital where he was pronounced dead at 2:06 p.m. Friday.

The circumstances surrounding the death are being investigated by the Birmingham Police Department.