BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A Birmingham man died after being hit by a car during a storm Thursday night.

According to the Birmingham Police Department, officers responded to the 5600 block of Court I at 10 p.m. Thursday on reports of a pedestrian who had been hit by a car. Christopher Lee Browder, 30, was identified as the pedestrian and later died at the scene of the accident.

The investigation is ongoing.