Bicyclist struck, killed by passing car in Leeds

LEEDS, Ala. (WIAT) — A 59-year-old man has died after being hit by a car while riding his bike in Leeds Wednesday afternoon.

Mark Lyle Miller, 59, of Birmingham, was riding his bike on US-78 between West Riverview Road and Floyd Bradford Road just before 6 p.m. on Wednesday when he was hit by a car, according to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office.

The driver of the car who struck Miller did not stop and left the scene. The accident is under investigation.

