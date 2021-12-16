Bicyclist struck, killed by passing car in Leeds

Traffic

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Christmas Day
December 25 2021 12:00 am

LEEDS, Ala. (WIAT) — A 59-year-old man has died after being hit by a car while riding his bike in Leeds Wednesday afternoon.

Mark Lyle Miller, 59, of Birmingham, was riding his bike on US-78 between West Riverview Road and Floyd Bradford Road just before 6 p.m. on Wednesday when he was hit by a car, according to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office.

The driver of the car who struck Miller did not stop and left the scene. The accident is under investigation.

Stay with CBS 42 as this story develops.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

TRENDING STORIES

Central AL Traffic & Roadway Headlines

More Traffic