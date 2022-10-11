BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A man was struck and killed by a vehicle while riding a bicycle in Birmingham Sunday night.

Taurus Lamond Hearns, 49, was riding his bike on 1st Avenue South at 19th Street South when he was struck by a car at 7:21 p.m., according to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office. He was transported to UAB Hospital following the crash, where he was pronounced dead at 7:45 p.m.

The driver of the vehicle reportedly left the scene of the accident.

The Birmingham Police Department is investigating the crash.