TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A single-vehicle crash on New Year’s morning in Tuscaloosa County left a Berry man dead.

According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, Terrill Wrenn, 50, was injured when the Pontiac G6 he was driving left the roadway, struck a tree and overturned. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash occurred at around 10:30 a.m. on Alabama 69 near the 166 mile-marker. Nothing else is available as ALEA continues to investigate.