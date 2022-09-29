MARSHALL COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — Authorities confirm a woman died in a crash involving two vehicles in Marshall County on Thursday.

Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) troopers identified the woman as Madeline G. Roberson, 28 of Arab.

ALEA confirmed that Alabama 69 was temporarily shut down due to the crash.

Marshall County Coroner Cody Nugent was also called to the scene.

Troopers with ALEA say the two-vehicle crash happened around 7:50 a.m. on Alabama 69 near Warrenton Road. They continue to investigate the crash.

Officials were not able to confirm if there were any other injuries as a result of the crash.

Because of the wreck, the road was blocked while crews worked to clear the scene, but it has since reopened.