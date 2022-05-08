CLAY COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A single-vehicle crash left a 70-year-old Ashland man dead Sunday afternoon.

According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, Brinton G. Heath was fatally injured when the vehicle he was driving left the roadway and struck a tree. Heath was not using a seat belt at the time of the crash and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash occurred around 12:55 p.m. on Alabama 77 near the 35 mile marker.

Troopers with ALEA’s Highway Patrol Division are continuing to investigate.