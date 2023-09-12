JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A two-vehicle crash that occurred Monday afternoon has left a North Little Rock, Arkansas man dead.

According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, Jeffrey Cane, 42, was injured when the tractor-trailer he was driving was struck by a tire that detached from a Ford Explorer around 3:38 p.m. After the initial impact, the tractor-trailer left the roadway and caught on fire. Cane was pronounced dead at the scene. The crash occurred on I-459 near the 23 mile-marker, approximately one mile north of Vestavia Hills.

Nothing else is available as ALEA continues to investigate.