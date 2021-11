CALHOUN COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) is investigating a crash that claimed the life of an Anniston man Monday night.

Dwayne E. Hicks, 53, was injured when the motorcycle he was driving ran off the roadway and overturned. Hicks was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash occured around 7:25 p.m. on Calhoun County 109.

Officers with ALEA’s Highway Patrol Division are investigating the crash.