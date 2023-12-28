CALHOUN COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — An Anniston man was killed in a single-vehicle crash Wednesday night.

According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, Juan G. Deleon, 24, was fatally injured when the Chevrolet Express 2500 he was driving left the road and overturned. Deleon, who was not wearing a seat belt, was ejected and pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash occurred around 10:05 p.m. about five miles west of Anniston on Eulaton Road. Troopers with the ALEA’s Highway Patrol Division are investigating.