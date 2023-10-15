CLEBURNE COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A 66-year-old Anniston man died after a pedestrian crash on I-20 Sunday afternoon.

According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, Kenneth W. Cochran, the pedestrian, was critically injured when he was struck by a Chevrolet Malibu. Cochran succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead while being transported to a medical facility.

The crash occurred around 2:20 p.m. about three miles east of Heflin. Troopers with the ALEA’s Highway Patrol Division are investigating.