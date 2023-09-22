COOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A 22-year-old Alexander City woman was killed in a two-vehicle crash Friday morning.

According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, Savannah Y. Gilbert was killed when the Hyundai Elantra she was driving collided head-on with a Mercedes-Benz. Gilbert, who was not wearing a seatbelt when the crash occurred, was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the Mercedes-Benz and a passenger were transported to Russell Medical Center for treatment.

The crash happened around 8:35 a.m. about six miles west of Alexander City on Alabama 9. Troopers with the ALEA’s Highway Patrol Division are currently investigating the crash.