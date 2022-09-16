BULLOCK COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) — The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency is looking to identify the person responsible for killing a pedestrian in Bullock County.

On Sept. 5, 21-year-old Qye Darrious D. Williams was struck by a car that was drag racing against another car on Bullock County 7, approximately eight miles from Union Springs. On Sept. 14, Williams died.

No description of the vehicles involved in the deadly crash are available.

Anyone with information about these vehicles or the drivers is encouraged to contact the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency at 334-676-7250.