TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — ALDOT has approved a request by the University of Alabama to place sensors on the I-20/59 bridge at Exit 73 this weekend.

The university says that this is to study the health of the bridge for research purposes.

There will be lane closures on McFarland Boulevard directly under the interstate on February 25 from 9 p.m. until 6 a.m. and on February 26 and February 27 from 8 p.m. until 6 a.m.

There will be at least one through-traffic lane opened during the closures. Motorists should use Skyland Boulevard, I-359 or other routes.