ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A two-vehicle crash that occurred Sunday morning in St. Clair County has left a Ragland man dead.

According to Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), Jamie Hannah, 52, was injured when the motorcycle he was operating struck a Kia Forte around 11:45 a.m. The crash occurred on Alabama 144 near Morgan Bridge Road. Hannah was thrown from the motorcycle and transported by helicopter to UAB Hospital. On Monday, November 6, Hannah died from his injuries.

Nothing else is available as ALEA continues to investigate.