MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency reported its troopers investigated 560 traffic fatalities in 2023.

The ALEA stated that its troopers recorded fewer fatal traffic injuries in 2023 than in 2022, which had 26 more traffic deaths. There were 19 more people died in traffic crashes in 2021 than in 2022.

In total, the ALEA investigated 31,717 traffic crashes in 2023. Out of all crashes, there were 11,070 injuries, which includes fatalities. Though there were 273 fewer crashes from 2022, there were 156 more injuries.

“I would like to personally thank the public for sharing our safety messages and their assistance

in making our roadways safer for everyone,” ALEA Secretary Hal Taylor said in a release. “However, while we are constantly striving to reduce the number of crashes and fatalities on our roadways, our work at the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency is never done. There are still families whose loved ones did not return home safely this holiday season and they are grieving for those who were lost in traffic crashes. Tragically, our Troopers continue to investigate traffic crashes resulting in individuals failing to return home to their friends and loved ones.”

Director of ALEA’s Department of Public Safety Colonel Jon Archer stated the ALEA has started implementing plans and initiatives to ensure traffic fatalities decrease in 2024.