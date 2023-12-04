DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — A Dothan child is dead after succumbing to his injuries sustained in a two-vehicle crash last week.

According to the Dothan Police Department (DPD), on Wednesday, 3-year-old Tristan McGowan and an adult woman in a 2005 Dodge Ram 1500 were exiting a parking lot in the 2300 block of Ross Clark Circle when a 2007 Freightliner hit them. The crash caused the pick-up truck and Freightliner to cross the median and go into oncoming traffic.

The crash occurred at approximately 2:05 p.m., and when officers arrived on the scene, bystanders were attempting to remove the injured woman and McGowan from the truck.

Police said McGowan was ejected from the truck and transported to Southeast Health before being life-flighted to Children’s of Alabama in critical condition. He died from his injuries on Saturday.

The unidentified woman driving the truck was sent to Southeast Heath with a broken arm. The woman and McGowan were the only occupants in the Dodge truck.

A 2011 Mazda 3 was also damaged when debris from the crash flew into its lane. No one in the Mazda was injured.