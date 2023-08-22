Red and blue police lights near a car crash in a city at night.

MULGA, Ala. (WIAT) – A 76-year-old man has died after spending a week in the hospital following a car crash.

On August 14, James Timothy Capps, of Adamsville, was the driver and lone occupant of a motor vehicle involved in a single-vehicle wreck. Capps wrecked and was injured in the 6000 block of Birmingport Road in Mulga, Alabama.

Capps was taken to UAB hospital where he was pronounced dead on Monday, August 21, at 12:55 p.m.

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the cause and circumstances surrounding the wreck.