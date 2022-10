ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — An accident involving several vehicles has the north and southbound lanes on I-59 near the 152-mile marker blocked.

According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, the crash happened around 4:10 a.m. on I-59 South between Springville and Argo. Those lanes will be closed for an undetermined amount of time, so drivers should expect major delays.

No other information is available at this time.

