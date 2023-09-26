CULLMAN COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A Taylor man is dead following a single-vehicle crash that happened Monday night.

Michael Sisco, 35, was killed when the Ford Focus he was driving left the roadway along Roland Johnson Parkway near U.S. 31 and struck an embankment around 8:50 p.m., according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency. Sisco, who was pronounced dead at the scene, was reportedly not using a seat belt at the time of crash. The crash happened approximately four miles south of Hanceville.

Nothing else is available as ALEA continues to investigate.