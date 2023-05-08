CULLMAN COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A multi-vehicle crash that occurred Sunday night in Cullman County left a Bremen woman dead.

According to Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, Ruth Graves, 96, was critically injured when the 1997 Ford F150 that she was driving collided head-on with a 2017 Chevrolet Silverado. After the initial collision, the Ford struck a 2012 Honda Accord, which then struck a 2006 Dodge Charger.

Graves, who was not using her seat belt at the time of crash, was transported to Cullman Regional Medical Center where she succumbed to her injuries and was pronounced dead. ALEA did not state if the occupants of the other vehicles in the crash were injured.

The crash occurred on Interstate 65 near Cullman County 436, approximately three miles south of Cullman. Nothing further is available as ALEA continues to investigate.