HOMEWOOD, Ala. (WIAT) — A 91-year-old Tennessee man killed in a Homewood crash was identified Monday morning.

According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, Henry Laverne Swanger died when the vehicle he was driving left the roadway and struck a tree off of South Lakeshore Drive at Murray Hill Drive on June 2. Swanger was taken to UAB Hospital for treatment where he later died.

Swanger, of Chattanooga, was pronounced dead at 11:01 p.m.

Homewood Police continue to investigate the crash at this time.