ANNISTON, Ala. (WIAT) — A woman was killed in a two-vehicle crash in Anniston on Tuesday.

According to Anniston Police Department, officers responded to a traffic collision at the intersection of General Gerald Watson Way and Veterans Memorial Parkway. One of the drivers, an 88-year-old woman, was found dead at the scene.

The other driver, a 23-year-old man, was transported to Northeast Alabama Regional Medical Center for treatment. He is currently in stable condition.

The Calhoun County Coroner’s Office is currently working to notify the woman’s family. Nothing further is available as the accident remains under investigation.