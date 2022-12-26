JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A Pleasant Grove woman was killed in a two-vehicle car crash Christmas night Sunday.

According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, Claudette Autry, 87, was driving on Interstate 59 when her Mercury Grand Marquis collided head-on with a Nissan Rogue driven by a man from Michigan.

Autry was not wearing a seatbelt and was pronounced dead at the scene. Investigators found that Autry’s car became disabled due to a previous crash that occurred moments before the two-car collision.

The crash occurred at 10:28 p.m. near the 115-mile marker on I-59, approximately three miles west of Hueytown. Nothing further is available as ALEA continues to investigate.