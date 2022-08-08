SHELBY COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — An 86-year-old man was killed in a two-vehicle crash in Shelby County Sunday afternoon.

According to state troopers, Harold L. White, of Sterrett, was critically injured when the vehicle he was driving was struck by another car on Hwy 280 near mile marker 20. White was transported to UAB Hospital where he later died from his injuries.

The crash happened around 2:00 p.m. The driver of the other vehicle was also injured and taken to UAB Hospital in unknown condition.

No further details are available at this time.