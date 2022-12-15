A new report found that traffic fatalities in New York increased in 2021

FAYETTE COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A car crash in Fayette County killed a local man Wednesday evening.

James Gilpin, 84, died when the Chrysler minivan he was driving collided head-on with a Honda Pilot driven by Amber Eads, 28, of Millport. Eads was injured and transported to UAB Hospital.

The crash occurred at 5:37 p.m. on Alabama 171 near the 42-mile marker, approximately four miles north of Fayette. Nothing further is available as troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.