TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — An 83-year-old Northport woman died Wednesday morning after the minivan she was driving was struck by an RV.

According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, Jeraldine R. Sanford was fatally injured when the Chrysler Town & Country she was operating was hit by a Fleetwood Bounder. Sanford was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash occurred around 10:25 a.m. on Joe Mallisham Parkway about three miles south of Northport. Troopers with the ALEA’s Highway Patrol Division are investigating.